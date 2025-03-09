Jake Allen News: Starting in Philadelphia

Allen will defend the road net versus the Flyers on Sunday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen has one win in his last five outings, allowing 15 goals on 163 shots and earning one shutout. He has a 9-13-1 record with a 2.70 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 23 appearances this season. Philadelphia is tied for 18th in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 4-1 to Seattle on Saturday.