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Jake Allen News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Allen will patrol the home crease versus Los Angeles on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen will make his first start since Feb. 25, a span of seven games. Allen will look to snap a four-game losing streak, allowing 11 goals on 102 shots (.892 save percentage). He is 12-15-1 with a 2.64 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 29 outings this season. The Kings will be a tired team, coming off a 3-2 win in Long Island on Friday.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
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