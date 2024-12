Allen will guard the home net Sunday against Colorado, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports.

It'll be just the second start in seven games for Allen, who allowed six goals on 32 shots in a loss to Washington in his last appearance. Overall, the 34-year-old netminder is 5-3-1 with a .903 save percentage and 2.70 GAA while backing up Jacob Markstrom this season.