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Jake Allen News: Tagged with SO loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Allen stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Allen allowed all three goals between the latter stages of the first period and the opening 10 minutes of the second frame, but he settled down afterward, and his play between the pipes was key to allowing the Devils to mount a comeback. Despite being tagged with the loss after the shootout, this was the fourth straight outing in which Allen avoided a loss in regulation. Over that stretch, the Devils' No. 2 goaltender owns a 3.19 GAA with an .891 save percentage. Allen has started the Devils' last two games, but he should return to the bench in the second leg of the back-to-back set against Montreal.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
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