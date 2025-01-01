Jake Allen News: Takes shutout loss Wednesday

Allen allowed two goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Kings. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Allen didn't get any help from his teammates as he took his fifth straight loss. Two of his defeats in that span have been shutout losses, but he's also allowed 18 goals during the skid. Allen is down to 5-7-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 13 games this season. The Devils continue their road trip Saturday in San Jose, but that will likely be a start for Jacob Markstrom.