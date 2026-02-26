Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Takes tough loss Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Allen stopped 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Sabres,

The veteran netminder battled Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a scoreless draw through one period, but Buffalo got pucks past Allen in the second and third periods while the New Jersey offense sputtered. Allen has lost four straight starts sandwiched around the Olympic break, and since the beginning of January he's gone 1-7-0 in eight outings with a 2.97 GAA and .88 save percentage.

