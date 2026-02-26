Jake Allen News: Takes tough loss Wednesday
Allen stopped 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Sabres,
The veteran netminder battled Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a scoreless draw through one period, but Buffalo got pucks past Allen in the second and third periods while the New Jersey offense sputtered. Allen has lost four straight starts sandwiched around the Olympic break, and since the beginning of January he's gone 1-7-0 in eight outings with a 2.97 GAA and .88 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Allen See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips24 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break25 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week27 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Allen See More