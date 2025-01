Allen will start Monday's road game against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen has picked up wins in his last two outings, and he'll attempt to remain effective against the Flyers, who rank 16th in the NHL with 2.96 goals per game. Over 16 appearances this season, Allen has gone 7-8-1 with a 2.67 GAA and .902 save percentage.