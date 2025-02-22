Jake Allen News: Tending twine Saturday

Allen will be between the home pipes versus Dallas on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen has played very well since taking over the No. 1 spot from the injured Jacob Markstrom (sprained MCL), going 4-4-0 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.08 GAA and a .930 save percentage. Allen will face the Stars, who are generating 3.27 goals per game, eighth in the NHL in 2024-25.