Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Tough loss in DC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Allen turned aside 26 of 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals, with Washington's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Ryan Leonard went top shelf on Allen from the high slot midway through the first period, and that looked like it might be the game's only offense until the teams traded goals inside the final two minutes of the third. The veteran netminder hasn't seen much action since the Olympic break as the Devils have been leaning heavily on Jacob Markstrom, and in three starts over the last month he's gone 1-2-0 while giving up seven goals on 88 shots (.920 save percentage).

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Allen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Allen See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
20 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
22 days ago