Jake Allen News: Tough loss in DC
Allen turned aside 26 of 27 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals, with Washington's final goal getting scored into an empty net.
Ryan Leonard went top shelf on Allen from the high slot midway through the first period, and that looked like it might be the game's only offense until the teams traded goals inside the final two minutes of the third. The veteran netminder hasn't seen much action since the Olympic break as the Devils have been leaning heavily on Jacob Markstrom, and in three starts over the last month he's gone 1-2-0 while giving up seven goals on 88 shots (.920 save percentage).
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