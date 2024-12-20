Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Tough night in Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 8:14am

Allen stopped 16 of 19 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets, with Columbus' last goal coming into an empty net.

New Jersey outshot the home squad 42-20 on the night, but the Devils' offense couldn't solve Elvis Merzlikins until late in the third period, at which point they were already down 3-0. Allen has lost three straight starts, giving up 12 goals on only 74 shots (.838 save percentage) during that span, and his last win came back on Nov. 23. The 34-year-old is on the last year of his current contract, and if he continues to struggle the Devils may look to the trade market for a new backup to Jacob Markstrom.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now