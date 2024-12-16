Jake Allen News: Traveling with team

Allen (upper body) will be with the Devils as they leave for a two-game road trip and will be available if needed, the team announced Monday.

Allen is far from a lock to start either Tuesday or Thursday against the Blues or Blue Jackets, respectively, considering Jacob Markstrom has gone 5-0-1 in his last six outings. Still, with Allen healthy, he should serve as the backup when available, which would likely lead to Nico Daws being shipped down to the minors.