Jake Allen News: Traveling with team
Allen (upper body) will be with the Devils as they leave for a two-game road trip and will be available if needed, the team announced Monday.
Allen is far from a lock to start either Tuesday or Thursday against the Blues or Blue Jackets, respectively, considering Jacob Markstrom has gone 5-0-1 in his last six outings. Still, with Allen healthy, he should serve as the backup when available, which would likely lead to Nico Daws being shipped down to the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now