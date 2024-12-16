Fantasy Hockey
Jake Allen headshot

Jake Allen News: Traveling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:21am

Allen (upper body) will be with the Devils as they leave for a two-game road trip and will be available if needed, the team announced Monday.

Allen is far from a lock to start either Tuesday or Thursday against the Blues or Blue Jackets, respectively, considering Jacob Markstrom has gone 5-0-1 in his last six outings. Still, with Allen healthy, he should serve as the backup when available, which would likely lead to Nico Daws being shipped down to the minors.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
