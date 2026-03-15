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Jake Allen News: Yields four goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Allen turned away 27 of 31 shots on net in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Allen took to the ice for the first time since Feb. 25 and had his ups and downs, but ultimately seized the win following his strong performance in the third period. Overall, he now has a 13-15-1 record, a 2.69 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 30 appearances this season. While New Jersey has leaned on Jacob Markstrom since his return from the Olympics, Allen's win Saturday could earn him some more opportunities down the stretch. However, he has a 1-4-0 record, 3.09 GAA and an .887 save percentage over his last five outings, so fantasy managers should proceed with caution for the time being when considering Allen as a spot start.

Jake Allen
New Jersey Devils
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