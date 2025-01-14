Jake Bean News: Finds twine Monday

Bean scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The goal was Bean's first point in eight games since the holiday break, and it stretched the Flames' lead to 4-1. The 26-year-old defenseman hasn't often gotten involved on offense while filling a third-pairing role this season. He's at two goals, three helpers, 31 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 29 appearances.