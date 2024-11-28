Jake Bean News: Loses out on regular role

Bean has been scratched for three straight games after sitting out Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

It's not his longest stint in the press box -- he opened November with a four-game stretch out of the lineup. Bean played in six of the first seven games this season, earning three points in that span, but he's played just five times since Oct. 26. The defenseman has added 10 shots on net and 10 blocked shots across 11 contests. Bean will compete with Joel Hanley, Brayden Pachal and Tyson Barrie for a spot on the third pairing throughout the campaign.