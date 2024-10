Bean scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The goal was Bean's first of the campaign. The 26-year-old defenseman has played in six of the Flames' first seven games, earning three points, six shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating from a third-pairing role. The Calgary native isn't seeing power-play time, and any drop in his play could open the door for Tyson Barrie or Joel Hanley to take his spot in the lineup.