Jake Bean News: Picks up assist Saturday

Bean recorded an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Bean has followed up four straight healthy scratches with 10 consecutive games in the lineup. The 26-year-old earned his first point since Oct. 24. versus the Hurricanes when he set up Blake Coleman's second-period tally. Bean has been limited to a bottom-four role with four points, 26 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 21 appearances. His lack of physical play and minimal scoring upside makes the defenseman a non-factor for most fantasy formats.