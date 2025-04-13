Jake Bean News: Still lacking offense late in year

Bean was held off the scoresheet for the 27th consecutive game in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Bean was scratched three times in that span, but he's otherwise been a regular on the Flames' third pairing. His ice time is fairly limited, and so is his offense, as he's mustered just seven points across 63 outings this season. He's added 70 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 22 hits and an even plus-minus rating. Bean is likely to stay in the lineup to close out 2024-25, but he could be pushed for playing time next year if the Flames opt to integrate some prospects into the mix.