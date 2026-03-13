Jake Chiasson headshot

Jake Chiasson News: Traded Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Chiasson and Hunter Shepard were acquired by Montreal from Ottawa on Friday in exchange for Riley Kidney.

Chiasson has an assist in 20 outings with AHL Belleville in 2025-26. He also has two goals and eight points in 14 appearances with ECHL Allen this season. Chiasson will transfer to Montreal's minor-league system.

Jake Chiasson
Montreal Canadiens
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