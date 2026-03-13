Jake Chiasson News: Traded Friday
Chiasson and Hunter Shepard were acquired by Montreal from Ottawa on Friday in exchange for Riley Kidney.
Chiasson has an assist in 20 outings with AHL Belleville in 2025-26. He also has two goals and eight points in 14 appearances with ECHL Allen this season. Chiasson will transfer to Montreal's minor-league system.
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