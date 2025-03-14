Fantasy Hockey
Jake Christiansen headshot

Jake Christiansen Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Christiansen (upper body) will not be available versus the Rangers on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Christiansen was injured Thursday versus Vegas, playing only 5:27. He has one goal, seven assists, 47 hits and 64 blocked shots across 65 contests this season. Look for Jack Johnson, who has missed the last nine games, is expected to rejoin the lineup in place of Christiansen.

Jake Christiansen
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
