Jake Christiansen Injury: Not playing Saturday
Christiansen (upper body) will not be available versus the Rangers on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Christiansen was injured Thursday versus Vegas, playing only 5:27. He has one goal, seven assists, 47 hits and 64 blocked shots across 65 contests this season. Look for Jack Johnson, who has missed the last nine games, is expected to rejoin the lineup in place of Christiansen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now