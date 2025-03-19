Fantasy Hockey
Jake Christiansen headshot

Jake Christiansen Injury: Not ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Christiansen (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Florida, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic on Wednesday.

It will be Christiansen's third straight game on the shelf, but he did participate in Wednesday's practice, so the 25-year-old is getting closer. Christiansen has a goal, eight points, 47 hits and 64 blocks in 65 appearances. He's likely to serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.

Jake Christiansen
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
