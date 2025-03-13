Jake Christiansen Injury: Will miss time with UBI

Christiansen sustained an upper-body injury Thursday versus the Golden Knights and won't play Saturday versus the Rangers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Christiansen was hurt early in the contest, but the Blue Jackets did not have an update prior to head coach Dean Evason's comments after the game. The 25-year-old Christiansen had not yet missed a game this season, but he's played a fairly limited role on the third pairing while earning eight points over 65 appearances. Jordan Harris or Jack Johnson will draw into the lineup Saturday to cover for Christiansen's absence.