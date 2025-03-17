Jake Christiansen Injury: Will remain sidelined Monday
Christiansen (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Devils, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Christiansen sustained an upper-body injury Thursday against the Golden Knights and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game Monday. Jack Johnson will remain in the lineup against New Jersey, while Christiansen's next chance to suit up will be Thursday against Florida.
