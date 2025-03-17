Fantasy Hockey
Jake Christiansen headshot

Jake Christiansen Injury: Will remain sidelined Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Christiansen (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Devils, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Christiansen sustained an upper-body injury Thursday against the Golden Knights and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game Monday. Jack Johnson will remain in the lineup against New Jersey, while Christiansen's next chance to suit up will be Thursday against Florida.

Jake Christiansen
Columbus Blue Jackets
