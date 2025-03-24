Jake Christiansen Injury: Will remain sidelined vs. Islanders
Christiansen (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Christiansen continues to deal with an upper-body injury and will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive matchup. Erik Gudbranson (shoulder) will be back in action for Monday's matchup following a lengthy absence, so Christiansen may not have a consistent spot in the lineup once he's healthy. Whether Christiansen will be in the mix to return Friday against the Canucks remains to be seen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now