Jake Christiansen headshot

Jake Christiansen News: Available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 8:23am

Christiansen (upper body) has been medically cleared Wednesday and is an option to play Friday versus Vancouver, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Christiansen has missed Columbus' past five games due to the injury. He has a goal, eight points, 47 hits and 64 blocks in 65 appearances in 2024-25. It's possible Christiansen will be a healthy scratch Friday, but if he does draw into the lineup, it would likely be as part of the third pairing.

Jake Christiansen
Columbus Blue Jackets
