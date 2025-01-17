Jake Christiansen News: Inks two-year extension

Christiansen signed a two-year, $1.95 million contract extension with Columbus on Friday.

Christiansen has become a regular in the NHL for the first time in his career, as he has played in 45 games, one more than he had over his first three seasons. Christiansen has one goal, six assists, 11 PIM and 41 blocked shots this season. The extension will begin next season, as he signed a one-year, two-way contract in the offseason.