Jake Christiansen News: Sends assist in loss
Christiansen logged an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
Christiansen snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. He remains confined to a limited third-pairing role, though his 13:10 of ice time Thursday was his most in a game since Nov. 16. The blueliner has six assists 29 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 19 hits, 11 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 25 appearances, and he appears to have more security in the lineup than Jack Johnson or Jordan Harris.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now