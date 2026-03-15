Jake Christiansen News: Still in part-time role

Christiansen was scratched for Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Flyers.

Christiansen has played in three of eight games in March, with that playing time opening up due to the absence of Erik Gudbranson (upper body). Christiansen has earned just two assists with 24 shots on net, 26 hits and 21 blocked shots over 35 outings this season. The 26-year-old will continue to compete with Egor Zamula for playing time until the Blue Jackets' defense is at full health.