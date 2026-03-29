Jake DeBrusk headshot

Jake DeBrusk News: Buries power-play goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

DeBrusk has scored twice over the last three games, with both goals coming on the power play. Consistency has been the biggest problem for the 29-year-old this season, as he's been prone to struggling alongside many of his teammates. The winger has 16 goals, 34 points (18 on the power play), 185 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-28 rating through 71 appearances, and he continues to see bottom-six minutes at even strength in addition to his power-play role.

Jake DeBrusk
Vancouver Canucks
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