Jake DeBrusk headshot

Jake DeBrusk News: Earns 300th career point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

DeBrusk scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The goal was DeBrusk's 300th career point, a milestone he achieved in his 521st game. The 28-year-old has been decent recently with three goals and two assists over his last eight outings, though he likely needs to step up his production to remain firmly in the top six. The winger is at 20 goals, 34 points, 110 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-6 rating across 56 appearances. This is the fourth time in eight seasons he's reached the 20-goal mark, and his career high of 27 tallies -- a total he's achieved twice -- is definitely within range if he stays consistent.

