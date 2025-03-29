Jake DeBrusk News: Extends point streak

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

DeBrusk extended his point streak to four games with this PP tally, and it was also the first time he scored a goal since March 12. DeBrusk will remain valuable in fantasy even when he doesn't score, as he brings a lot to the table for the Canucks. He's racked up eight points, 38 shots, 10 hits and seven blocked shots across 14 games since the beginning of March.