Jake DeBrusk News: Garners assist Saturday

DeBrusk recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

DeBrusk has three goals and three assists over his last seven outings. He's benefited from a move to the second line at even strength, and he likely just needed some time to adjust to his new digs in Vancouver. The winger is at 10 points, 26 shots on net, 27 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 16 appearances. He's a fine depth forward for fantasy managers.