Jake DeBrusk News: Generates helper in win

DeBrusk posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

DeBrusk has 10 points over 12 outings in December, though four of those points came in his first game of the month. His helper Monday was his first assist since Dec. 1. The 28-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 10 helpers, 75 shots on net, 51 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 34 appearances this season. DeBrusk has been a good fit with the Canucks and is on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the second time in his career.