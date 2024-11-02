Jake DeBrusk News: Gets first goal with new team

DeBrusk scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

DeBrusk snapped a four-game slump with his first tally as a Canuck in the third period. The 28-year-old winger has seen a diminished role due to his recent struggles -- he's been under 15 minutes of ice time in each of the last two games. Overall, DeBrusk has five points, 15 shots on net, 23 hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 10 appearances this season.