Jake DeBrusk News: Goals in three straight games

DeBrusk scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

DeBrusk has scored in three straight games after going without a goal in October. The winger is up to seven points, 22 shots on net, 24 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 12 appearances. DeBrusk's hot stretch has helped him get back into a top-six role, and he offers upside in points and hits for fantasy purposes.