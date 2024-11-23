Jake DeBrusk News: Huge three-point effort in win

DeBrusk had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

His first was a tip on the power play late in the first period to put the Orcas up 1-0. De Brusk then put his team up 3-1 in the second with a sweet deke on the backhand around Linus Ullmark's outstretched left pad on a rush. Vancouver has been a great fit for De Brusk, who has 13 points (five goals, eight assists), 35 hits and 36 shots in 19 games. That's a 56-point pace, which would be a career mark if he can continue at this rate.