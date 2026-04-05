Jake DeBrusk News: Keeps doing work on power play
DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Mammoth.
This is not a recording -- DeBrusk has a power-play tally in three straight games, and his last five goals have all come with the man advantage. The winger is still a risky fantasy option, but managers may want to consider him while his offense is rolling. He's scored 16 of his 19 goals and earned 21 of his 38 points on the power play this season while adding 198 shots on net, 62 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-31 rating over 75 appearances.
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