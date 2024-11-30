Jake DeBrusk News: Lights lamp Friday

DeBrusk scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

DeBrusk's tally tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period. The 28-year-old winger is on a roll with four goals and an assist over his last four contests. He's up to seven goals, eight assists, 43 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-5 rating over 22 appearances. DeBrusk seems to have chemistry with Elias Pettersson and Kiefer Sherwood, which has helped the Canucks stay afloat in the absence of J.T. Miller (personal).