Jake DeBrusk News: Locked in late in season
DeBrusk scored twice on six shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.
DeBrusk's first goal was a power-play tally early in the second period, which Adrian Kempe quickly answered. There was no responding to the second goal, as DeBrusk delivered a rare even-strength tally 2:58 into overtime to seal the win. It was his first even-strength goal since March 6, and just his fourth such marker all season. DeBrusk is at 23 goals, 42 points (24 on the power play), 217 shots on net, 66 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-31 rating over 80 appearances.
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