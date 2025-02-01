Jake DeBrusk News: Mixed results Friday

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on four shots, added three hits and went minus-4 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

In the aftermath of the J.T. Miller trade, DeBrusk landed on the top line with Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson. DeBrusk was able to score late in the third period, but it was an otherwise ugly performance for the winger. He had just four points and a minus-8 rating over 15 contests in January. For the season, the 28-year-old is at 18 goals, 31 points (11 on the power play), 102 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-8 rating across 51 appearances. He'll need to be steadier on offense to have widespread fantasy appeal, but he's in a good position as long as he stays on the top line.