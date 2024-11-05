Jake DeBrusk News: Nets goal Tuesday

DeBrusk scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

DeBrusk padded the Canucks' lead in the third period with his second goal of the campaign. Those tallies have come over the last two games after the winger was limited to four assists in October. DeBrusk has six points, 17 shots on net, 23 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating over 11 contests this season. He should continue to serve as a supporting scorer in a top-six role.