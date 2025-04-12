Jake DeBrusk News: Nets power-play marker

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

DeBrusk has scored in three straight games, and two of his three goals in that span have been on the power play. The 28-year-old winger is up to 27 goals, 47 points, 168 shots on net, 95 hits and a minus-15 rating across 80 appearances. It's too late to get the Canucks into the playoffs, but DeBrusk's recent play can still provide a boost to fantasy managers in need of offense or physical play.