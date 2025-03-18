Jake DeBrusk News: Offers assist in win

DeBrusk notched an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

This was DeBrusk's second game in a row with a helper, and he's up to four points over nine outings in March. While it's not his best month of the campaign, the 28-year-old is starting to get his production going again. The winger is up to 39 points, 136 shots on net, 86 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating across 68 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his total from 80 regular-season contests with the Bruins last year, so it's safe to say his first year as a Canuck has been a modest success.