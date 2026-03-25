Jake DeBrusk News: Opens scoring on power play
DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.
DeBrusk snapped a seven-game slump with the first-period tally. That dry spell has landed him back on the fourth line regularly, though he remains a member of the first power-play unit. The 29-year-old winger is up to 15 goals, 33 points (17 on the power play), 179 shots on net, 59 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating over 69 appearances. His 8.4 shooting percentage is the second-lowest in his career, and combined with a poor supporting cast, it explains much of his downturn on offense after four straight campaigns at or above 40 points.
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