Jake DeBrusk News: Pair of points in win

DeBrusk scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and logged three hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

DeBrusk opened the scoring at 4:26 of the second period and also set up Brock Boeser's tally in the third. This was DeBrusk's first multi-point effort since Dec. 28 versus the Kraken. The 28-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 14 assists, 12 power-play points, 107 shots on net, 79 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 53 appearances.