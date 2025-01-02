Fantasy Hockey
Jake DeBrusk News: Pockets assist in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

DeBrusk logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

DeBrusk has two goals and three assists over his last five outings. He helped out on Tyler Myers' third-period tally in this contest. DeBrusk is up to 28 points, 82 shots on net, 53 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 37 appearances. He's on track for a career year -- his previous high-water mark is 50 points over 64 games in 2022-23 with the Bruins.

