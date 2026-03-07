Jake DeBrusk News: Point streak reaches three games

DeBrusk recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

This is the fourth time DeBrusk has posted a point streak of at least three games, and the 29-year-old winger continues to be one of the few reliable fantasy options on the Canucks roster. He's up to 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 61 games, and he's on pace to reach the 40-point plateau for the fifth consecutive campaign. The only time he hasn't done that was in the 2020-21 shortened season.