Jake DeBrusk News: Posts power-play helper

DeBrusk notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Utah.

DeBrusk's last four points, dating back to a Feb. 23 game in Utah, have all come on the power play. In that span (11 contests), the winger has added 25 shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots and a minus-8 rating. DeBrusk is usually a more physical player, so it's discouraging that he's taken a step back in that area recently. For the season, he's at 38 points (16 on the power play), 135 shots on net, 85 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating across 67 appearances.