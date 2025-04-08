Jake DeBrusk News: Reaches 25-goal mark

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Stars.

DeBrusk snapped a three-game skid when he got the Canucks on the board early in the third period. The 28-year-old winger had gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last 10 games in March, though none of those were multi-point efforts. He's now at 25 tallies, 45 points (18 on the power play), 163 shots, 94 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating across 78 appearances. He should close out 2024-25 in a top-six role.