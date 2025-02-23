Jake DeBrusk News: Scores lone goal in loss

DeBrusk scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

DeBrusk has come out of the break firing with two goals and six shots on net over two contests since play resumed. With four goals and a helper over the last seven games, DeBrusk has been one of the Canucks' best scorers in a stretch where they've totaled just 14 goals. He's at 35 points (13 on the power play), 114 shots on net, 80 hits and a minus-6 rating over 57 appearances this season.