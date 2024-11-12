Jake DeBrusk News: Slides helper in win

DeBrusk notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

DeBrusk has three goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger helped out on an Erik Brannstrom tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. DeBrusk has nine points, 25 shots on net, 25 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 14 contests, though he's still searching for his first multi-point effort of the campaign.